Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 661,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,613,369. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

