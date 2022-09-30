Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.87. 30,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

