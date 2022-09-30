Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.98. 8,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,198. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

