Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lessened by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $181.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $180.31 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

