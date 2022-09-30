Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $181.18. 207,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,851. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $180.31 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

