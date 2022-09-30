Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.63. 217,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,851. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $180.31 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.