Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.68 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

