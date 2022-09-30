Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 158,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Vasta Platform Stock Performance
NASDAQ VSTA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vasta Platform (VSTA)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.