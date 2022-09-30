Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 158,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSTA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 1,378,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its position in Vasta Platform by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 3,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.