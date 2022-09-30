Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Update

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

VAQC remained flat at $9.90 during trading on Friday. 2,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,857. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after buying an additional 298,400 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,452,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 843,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 343,656 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 800,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 376,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,587,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

