Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$547.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.28 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.05.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,961. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.32 and its 200 day moving average is $192.52. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $384,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

