Venus Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $4.79 or 0.00024587 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $143.61 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Venus Profile

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

