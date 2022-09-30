Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Vericity Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VERY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.
