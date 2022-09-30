Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Vericity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

