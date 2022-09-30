Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $9.64

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $8.99. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 2,814 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

About Vertical Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTL. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

