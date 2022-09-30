Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $9.64

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $8.99. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 2,814 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 4.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
