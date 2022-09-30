Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $565,961.81

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $565,961.81 and $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,405.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00143159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00275303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00761177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00616112 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 18,577,655 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

