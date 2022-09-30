Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Vince Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE VNCE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.78. Vince has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The textile maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.42). Vince had a negative return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vince Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vince during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vince during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vince during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

