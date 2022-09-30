Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.00.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

