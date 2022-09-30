Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Trading Down 2.8%

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 310,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Virgin Orbit Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VORB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virgin Orbit by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

