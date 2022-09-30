Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 301,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Price Performance

VEDU remained flat at $0.86 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,119. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29.

Get Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.