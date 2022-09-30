Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Viveve Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ VIVE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.70. 3,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,793. The company has a market cap of $7.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.48. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 197.68% and a negative net margin of 371.96%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

