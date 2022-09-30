Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

