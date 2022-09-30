WANdisco (LON:WAND) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $307.43

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.43 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 499.05 ($6.03). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 480 ($5.80), with a volume of 38,129 shares.

WANdisco Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £320.81 million and a P/E ratio of -9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 367.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.96.

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

