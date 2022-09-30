Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.90 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 4,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 172.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of analysts have commented on WRE shares. StockNews.com cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

