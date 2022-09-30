Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $137.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.29. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 37.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,094 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 308,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,369,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,664,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

