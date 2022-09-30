Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $274.58

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $274.58 and last traded at $274.58, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.58.

Watsco Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.