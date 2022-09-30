Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PBF Energy (PBF)

PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/23/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/14/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

9/12/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2022 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/2/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/25/2022 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $32.00.

8/1/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $25.00 to $32.00.

8/1/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $32.00.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get PBF Energy Inc alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.