Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PBF Energy (PBF)

PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/23/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/18/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/14/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.
- 9/12/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2022 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/2/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/25/2022 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/9/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $32.00.
- 8/1/2022 – PBF Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/1/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $25.00 to $32.00.
- 8/1/2022 – PBF Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $32.00.
PBF Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PBF Energy (PBF)
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Are Smucker & Hostess Buys As Consumers Focus On Food Purchases?
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.