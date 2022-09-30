Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

International Paper Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

