Welch Group LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.