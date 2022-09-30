Welch Group LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $161.91 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

