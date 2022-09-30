Welch Group LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

VMC stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.50 and its 200-day moving average is $165.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

