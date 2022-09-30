Welch Group LLC Has $33.02 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,358 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

