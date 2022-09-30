Welch Group LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $42.70 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

