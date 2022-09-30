Welch Group LLC Has $42.87 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cincinnati Financial worth $42,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.93. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

