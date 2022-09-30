Welch Group LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $207.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $206.04 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

