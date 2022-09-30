Welch Group LLC Sells 246 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.