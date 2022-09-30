Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $102.76 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 934.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

