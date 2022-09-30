Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. 157,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,464. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $52.27 and a twelve month high of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16.
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
