Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. 157,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,464. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $52.27 and a twelve month high of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,837,000 after buying an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,138,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,858,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,665,000 after buying an additional 72,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,900,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,802,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.