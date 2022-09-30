Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Lowered by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

WY stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. 68,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

