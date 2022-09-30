Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Citigroup

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.
WGO has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.
NYSE:WGO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 539,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,362. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
