Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $382.78. 46,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,431. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 424.97, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.71 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.