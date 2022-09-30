Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $352,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.69. 79,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,515. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

