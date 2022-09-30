Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $8.57 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,501,000. Exeter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.42. 36,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,751. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

