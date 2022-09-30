Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 10,300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 145.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,970. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

