Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,708 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,104. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $78.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

