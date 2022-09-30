WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXGE traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. 20,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.

