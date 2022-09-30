WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, an increase of 155.5% from the August 31st total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

DGRW stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,098. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRW. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

