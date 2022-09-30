WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, an increase of 155.5% from the August 31st total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
DGRW stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,098. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
