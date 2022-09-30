Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Worley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, June 5th.
Worley Price Performance
OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.
Worley Cuts Dividend
Worley Company Profile
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
