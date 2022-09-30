Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Worley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, June 5th.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Price Performance

OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Worley Cuts Dividend

Worley Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1379 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.