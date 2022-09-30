Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Up 1.2%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 59,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

