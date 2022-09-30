Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.40

Shares of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €13.40 ($13.67) and last traded at €13.62 ($13.90), with a volume of 35081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.56 ($13.84).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.53, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of €16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.07.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

