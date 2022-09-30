Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.57.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $64.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.