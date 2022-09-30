yearn.finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.25 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One yearn.finance coin can now be bought for about $8,217.99 or 0.41670187 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $301.32 million and approximately $49.25 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
yearn.finance Coin Profile
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 31,630 coins. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
yearn.finance Coin Trading
